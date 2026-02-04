<i>Peddi</i> Gets A New Release Date, Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Film To Hit Theatres On April 30

The wait is over. After much anticipation, the makers of Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi have confirmed the film's release date. Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film will hit theatres on April 30, 2026.

Peddi Release Details

On February 4, Ram Charan shared a poster from Peddi and wrote, "#PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026." Take a look at Ram Charan's post here:

The sports drama was earlier slated for release on March 27. Mentioning the change, director Buchi Babu Sana wrote on X, "The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT."

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film, marking her first collaboration with Ram Charan. In an interview with Filmfare, Buchi Babu Sana spoke about casting Janhvi in the film.

He said, "I always wanted a crazy heroine in my film. It'll be the talk of the town and get craze and traction. I believed in having a great combination. Janhvi Garu is a top performer and her addition will not only bring a new dimension to the narrative but also add charm to the storytelling."

He added, "She was very excited with the role, story, set up and the canvas...she couldn't stop resisting playing the part."

The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divvyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Boman Irani in important roles.

Peddi is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, presented by Mythri Movie Makers, and has music composed by AR Rahman.

About Ram Charan

On the personal front, Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, have been blessed with twins. The couple shared a post announcing the arrival of a baby boy and a baby girl.

The post read, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I'm very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in 2023.



