Woman Orders Cheesecake In Mirzapur, Gets Regular Cake Topped With Cheese Slices Instead

Cake mistakes, such as errors in messages written in icing, often go viral on social media. A recent cake mistake making the rounds on Instagram does not involve icing, but an unusual topping. A person who ordered a cheesecake ended up getting a plain cream cake topped with cheese slices! A woman named Pragya documented her experience in a reel that has now gone viral. In a video captioned as "Never try cheesecake in Mirzapur," the Instagram user said, "Bhai, Mirzapur is not for beginners, okay? Ekdum nhi. Mtlab, kya huya hai mere sath? [Bro, Mirzapur is not for beginners, okay? Absolutely not. I mean, what has happened to me?]"

Then, Pragya narrated the shocking situation with her cheesecake order. "Maine cheesecake order kiya tha mummy ke liye. Kal Mother's Day hai. [I ordered cheesecake for mom. It is Mother's Day tomorrow.] Because I really wanted her to taste it," she explained as she opened the box. What we saw was a white-frosted cake, which appeared slightly smashed.

The girl added, "Inhone ye tuta futa cake bheja pehele, which is not a cheesecake for sure. [They sent a smashed cake, which is definitely not a cheesecake.] Moreover, the cake was topped with cheese slices. Yes, you read that right. Pragya said, "Aur ye cheese slices daalke cheesecake bana diya. Matlab just cheese ke toppings kar di aur it's a cheesecake now. [And they added these cheese slices to make it a cheesecake. I mean, they just put cheese on top, and now it's called a cheesecake.]" At the end of the video, the girl expressed her disbelief, saying, "What are these people doing, and why did this startup idea not come to my mind that I will make a cake for Rs 50, put cheese in it, and sell it for Rs 800. Because obviously it's a cheese cake, this is a loophole."

"Now I know why people are afraid of Mirzapur. Posting a bit too late, but just be aware of these entrepreneurs," read the caption. Watch the viral video here:

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

A user said, "Glad you didn't ask for Buffalo wings."

Another person mentioned, "Thank god you didn't order a hot dog."

Someone joked, "Lemon cheesecake mangati toh nimbu nichod ke bhej dete. [If you had ordered lemon cheesecake, they would have sent a cake by just squeezing lemon on top.]"

Another sarcastic comment suggested that she should have ordered "Gunpowder Dosa."

Echoing the same sentiment, a foodie wondered, "I am curious, do they use every word before cake as a topping?"

"Try ordering Kadhai Paneer, maybe they will deliver Raw Paneer in Kadhai," another person wrote.

The viral video has received 1.7 million views on Instagram so far.