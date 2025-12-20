IIM CAT Exam Result 2025 Live Updates: IIM Kozhikode is expected to release the CAT 2025 result anytime soon. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 was conducted on November 30. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access and download their scorecards from the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in. Last year, the CAT result was declared on December 19. The final answer keys were released on December 17 after the objection management process conducted between December 8 and December 10. The CAT Centre received a total of 187 objections across three sections and three shifts.

Earlier, the provisional answer keys and individual response sheets were released on December 4. Candidates were invited to raise objections with supporting explanations and documents during the objection window from December 8 to December 10.

All objections received during this period were reviewed by panels of sectional review experts appointed for CAT 2025.

What's Next After CAT 2025 Result

Following the declaration of results, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin the shortlisting process for the next stages of admission.

CAT 2025 Results and Shortlisting

The list of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of selection will be published on the official websites of the respective IIMs. Interview call letters will be sent individually to shortlisted candidates. Shortlisting criteria vary across IIMs.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the admission portals of the respective IIMs for updates and detailed information.

Admission Process

IIMs shortlist candidates for interviews based on their individual selection criteria, which differ from one institute to another. The selection process may include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI).

Here Are The Live Updates Related To The IIM CAT Exam Result 2025

