IIM Mumbai Launches Two-Year Blended MBA Programme For Working Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has introduced a two years Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management-MBA (MBA-BPGP) for professionals. Candidates can visit (www.iim-mumbai.jaroeducation.com) to apply for the program.

"The two-year Blended Post Graduate Program in Management-MBA (MBA-BPGP) at IIM Mumbai blends management knowledge with strong technical skills to shape future-ready leaders. Covering key areas of general management: operations, supply chain, marketing, finance, data science, environment, and human resources, the programme also allows students to specialise in their chosen field during the second year." said the institute.

The institute further added that live online classes and campus immersion combine academic depth with practical exposure through case studies, seminars, and group discussions. "The MBA-BPGP helps professionals reskill, upskill, and innovate, preparing them to excel in India's dynamic economy while exploring global career paths."

Also Read | MPSC Reschedules Manipur Civil Service Mains Exams Due To Printing Error

The programme will offer 1200+ hours of interactive learning, a comprehensive curriculum, online access to the IIM Mumbai library, real-time interaction with IIM faculty, and peer learning and networking. Upon completing this program, learners will master core management concepts across key domains such as operations, finance, marketing, human resources and strategy.

They will be able to apply data-driven decision-making through analytics, simulations and case studies and lead projects with advanced knowledge in supply chain, project and operations management.

The programme also equips participants to drive innovation using sustainable business practices and emerging technologies. Through role plays, group projects and capstone exercises, learners will develop strong collaboration skills while also building leadership and communication abilities essential for influencing stakeholders and leading organisational change.

There are a total of eight modules, four in each of the 1st and 2nd years. During this, candidates will learn operation management, marketing management and etc.

Admission Criteria:

1. The candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories], awarded by a recognised University or institution incorporated by an Act of Parliament/State Legislature in India, or declared as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

2. Minimum three years of relevant work experience in any business organisation after graduation by 31st December 2025.

3. Applicants must have taken at least one of the following examinations: CAT, GMAT, or GRE, not earlier than five years (for AY 2025-26, June 2020 onwards). Alternatively, candidates may appear for IMAT (IIM Mumbai Admission Test), conducted by IIM Mumbai and based on the CAT exam pattern.

The programme fee is Rs 15 lakh, and the institute said an educational loan facility from leading banks is also available.