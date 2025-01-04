IIM Mumbai Clinches Prestigious Award, Secures Top Rank In Education And Skill Development

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has secured the prestigious LEAPS-2024 Award in the Education and Skill Development category within the logistics sector. Ranked first among 34 competitors, the recognition strengthens IIM Mumbai's position as a leader in advancing logistics education and skill development.

The LEAPS-2024 (Logistics Excellence, Advancement & Performance Shield) award is for outstanding contributions in logistics, highlighting MSMEs, startups, and other innovators who are driving significant change and impact in the industry.

The annual assessment, conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the National Logistics Policy, 2022, serves as a guide for improving logistics performance across India.

Professor Manoj Tiwari said, "This award highlights our firm commitment to advancing management education and skill development for India's logistics sector. As logistics continues to be a key driver of India's economic growth, IIM Mumbai remains dedicated to embracing emerging trends such as digital transformation, sustainability, and workforce capacity building."

Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of the IIM Mumbai Board of Governors and Founder & Chairman of Allcargo Group, has played a vital role in reshaping India's logistics and supply chain industry. Under his leadership, IIM Mumbai has accelerated its efforts to foster innovation and collaboration in logistics education and research.

The institute's key role in the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and its active involvement in shaping the National Logistics Policy further solidifies its contribution to India's logistics landscape.

IIM Mumbai is one of India's leading management institutes, consistently ranked among the top B-schools. With around 1,200 students, IIM Mumbai offers programmes across various fields including Operations Management, Supply Chain Management, Analytics, Finance, Marketing, HR, and Sustainability Management. Ranked 6th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

The award was presented to Professor Manoj Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles.