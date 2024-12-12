IIM Mumbai Records Rs 54 Lakh Per Annum Placement Package For 2025 Batch

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) has set new records with its placement season for the 2025 batch, showcasing its excellence in management education. The highest package is Rs 54 lakh per annum, offered by Microsoft, while Coca-Cola set a benchmark in internships with a record Rs 5 lakh stipend.

Over 78 leading companies, including Accenture, Amazon, and Coca-Cola, extended a total of 373 offers. The placement drive, which began on November 25, witnessed a remarkable 15% increase in average stipends, underscoring the institute's focus on aligning academia with evolving industry demands.

Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, highlighted the achievement, saying, "This year's placements reaffirm the trust top recruiters place in our students. Our curriculum is designed to prepare them for dynamic, competitive environments, and we are proud of the opportunities they have secured."

Key sectors such as Consulting, IT, FMCG, and BFSI were prominent, with an increase in roles emphasising technology and sustainability. These placements not only signal a bright future for IIM Mumbai students but also solidify the institute's position as a leader in shaping the business leaders of tomorrow.

About IIM Mumbai

Established in 1963, IIM Mumbai is a premier management institution consistently ranked among India's top B-schools. Ranked 6th in the NIRF 2024 rankings, it offers diverse programs and is renowned for producing skilled professionals in areas like Operations Management, Finance, Analytics, and Sustainability Management.