IIM Mumbai Launches Two-Year Executive MBA Programme, Fee Rs 15 Lakh

In a bid to empower professionals with cutting-edge business acumen, IIM Mumbai, in partnership with edtech leader Jaro Education, has launched a two-year Executive MBA programme. This programme is designed to prepare leaders for the ever-evolving global economy by blending academic excellence with practical insights.

Programme Highlights

Participants will embark on an enriching learning journey through case studies, interactive seminars, and collaborative discussions, all aimed at fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The programme will be offered in a hybrid mode, combining online and in person sessions. This structure enables working professionals to advance their academic and career goals simultaneously.

The programme fee is Rs15 lakh (inclusive of taxes). Students can avail themselves of educational loans from leading banks. Flexible payment plans, including yearly or module-based options, ensure financial accessibility.

Course Details

The Executive MBA includes eight modules covering 31 courses-16 core and 15 elective subjects-along with a capstone and group project. Periodic on-campus sessions further enrich the experience by fostering peer learning and collaborative problem-solving.

Graduates will gain access to the IIM Mumbai alumni network, a robust professional community offering big opportunities.

Eligibility and Admission

The programme is open to executives, middle managers, and professionals with a Bachelor's degree (minimum 50% marks, or 45% for SC/ST/PwD categories) and at least three years of relevant work experience.

Applicants must have taken either the CAT, GMAT, or GRE exam within the last five years (June 2019 onward for the 2024-25 academic year). Additionally, candidates must clear the IIM Mumbai Admission Test (IMAT), scheduled for December 22, 2024.

The deadline for application submission is December 20, 2024, and classes for the inaugural batch will commence on January 10, 2025.