Delhi University, KGMU Awarded NAAC A++ Grade, Join Elite Higher Education Institutions

The University of Delhi (DU) and King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, have secured the highest possible accreditation grade, A++, in the latest assessment cycle conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

In its Cycle 2 evaluation, Delhi University was awarded a CGPA of 3.55, reaffirming its stature as one of India's premier central universities. The recognition was officially announced today.

"This achievement reflects the collective dedication of our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and stakeholders," the university said in an official release, adding that it marks a "proud moment" for the institution.

The KGMU earned a CGPA of 3.67, becoming only the second medical institution in Uttar Pradesh to receive this distinction, after the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

Separately, Berhampur University in Odisha was awarded an "A" grade in its third NAAC accreditation cycle, which will remain valid for five years.

NAAC, an autonomous body under the University Grants Commission (UGC), assesses institutions based on several parameters, including curriculum, research, innovation, infrastructure, and student support systems. Participation in the process is voluntary and regarded as a benchmark of transparency and quality assurance in higher education.