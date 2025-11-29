How Can You Get Into IIM Bangalore Right After Class 12? Explained

Are you dreaming of pursuing your education at IIM Bangalore? You don't need a CAT score to secure admission into one of India's top business schools. The institute now allows students to join directly after Class 12.

IIM Bangalore offers two four-year undergraduate programmes, BSc in Economics with a minor in Data Science and Business Studies, and BSc in Data Science with a minor in Economics and Business Studies.

To be eligible, students must score at least 60 per cent in Mathematics in both Class 10 and Class 12. Admission includes clearing the IIMB Undergraduate Admissions Test, followed by an interview.

Admission Process

Meet the eligibility criteria: Candidates must have completed Class 12 with a minimum of 60% in Mathematics.

Take the IIMB UG Admissions Test: Students must register for and appear in the entrance exam conducted by IIM Bangalore.

Undergo the selection process: Shortlisting will be based on the test score. Additional steps such as personal interviews or other assessments will be announced by the institute.

About Undergraduate Programmes

A four-year full-time residential programme focused on computing, machine learning, and analytics. Students will also take a minor in Economics and Business Studies.

A four-year full-time residential programme offering strong emphasis in economic theory, policy, and quantitative analysis, along with a minor in Data Science and Business Studies.

Alternative Ways To Get Into Other IIMs

Integrated Programme in Management (IPM): IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak offer the IPM, which students can apply for through the IPMAT exam.

Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) is conducted for the five-year BBA+MBA programme offered by some Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) like IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak.

JIPMAT route: IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu accept students through the JIPMAT exam.

SAT route: IIM Ranchi offers an undergraduate programme that requires a valid Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) score.

If you're aiming for a top management career straight after school, these pathways open new opportunities to begin early at India's premier institutes.