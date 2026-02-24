CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Class 12 accountancy paper today, February 24. The exam will begin in one morning session, scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Students are required to report to their examination centres by 9:30 am. A dedicated 15-minute reading period, from 10:15 am to 10:30 am, is allotted for students to go through the question paper. Officials make it clear that entry is not permitted once the gates close at 10 am.

The CBSE Class 12 accountancy paper consists of an 80-mark theory paper along with a 20-mark practical or project component, making the total score 100 marks.

Students appearing for the Class 12 accountancy board examination keep the following points in mind for a smoother exam. Students are advised to reach the examination centre at least 30 to 45 minutes before the scheduled reporting time. Entry to the examination hall is not allowed after the prescribed reporting time. Candidates must carry their CBSE-issued admit card to the examination centre. Without a valid admit card, students cannot appear for the examination.

Question papers and answer sheets are handed out 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam. During this reading time, students carefully go through the question paper and fill in the required details on the answer booklet.

Here Are Latest Updates On CBSE Board Class 12 Accountancy Paper Today