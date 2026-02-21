CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026: Section-Wise Detailed Analysis Here

CBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis 2026: The CBSE Class 10 English examination was conducted successfully today, February 21, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The Communication section was relatively easy, while the Literature section was based on NCERT and emphasised conceptual understanding rather than tricky details. Overall, the paper was of moderate difficulty.

Section-Wise Difficulty Analysis

JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, Post Graduate Teacher English Mahima Dudeja, said overall, the paper was fair, syllabus-aligned, and student-friendly, with a clear focus on competency and comprehension.

Section A (Reading):

The factual passage included an Assertion-Reason question, while the discursive passage largely featured straightforward, direct questions. Overall, this section was accessible, with comprehension relying on careful reading rather than unusually complex interpretation.

Section B (Grammar and Writing):

The grammar component was largely consistent across all three sets, with only one question differing in Set 2. However, the reported speech question contained a punctuation error: it was framed as an interrogative sentence but ended with a full stop, which may briefly confuse attentive students.

In the writing section, all sets emphasized the Letter to the Editor. The analytical paragraph was more fact-based in paragraph form rather than strongly data-driven; nonetheless, it remained easy to understand and attempt for prepared students.

Section C (Literature):

Short-answer questions varied across the three sets, whereas long-answer questions remained identical. Literature questions focused on comprehension and were easiest for students with a firm grasp of themes and messages, particularly those able to interpret figurative and metaphorical meanings within the text.

Principal Dr Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said the English Communicative paper was fairly easy, while the literature section focused on NCERT texts and comprehension rather than tricky details.

"The English Communicative paper was balanced and fairly easy for students to handle. Most students were able to complete it comfortably within the given time. The questions were clear and direct, mainly assessing how well students understood the material they had studied. The unseen passage was moderate in difficulty, but students could grasp it and attempt the answers without much trouble," she said.

"The literature section was based on NCERT and focused on understanding the text rather than tricky details. Students who were clear about the themes, messages, and deeper meanings-especially figurative and metaphorical expressions-found this section particularly manageable," she added.

Ms. Shilpa Soota, English teacher at Satya School, Gurugram said the paper was balanced and well within expectations.

"The Grade 10 CBSE English examination was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from students, who found the paper easy, balanced, and well within expectations. The unseen passages were straightforward and easily comprehensible, allowing students to attempt the questions with confidence." Soota said.

"The literature section proved to be particularly scoring, as most questions had already been discussed extensively in classrooms or assessed during pre-board examinations. This familiarity boosted students' confidence and helped them manage their time effectively. All three sets of the paper were similar in structure and difficulty level, ensuring fairness. Even the six-mark contrast-based question was handled confidently, as students were well-prepared for analytical comparisons. Overall, the paper was described as student-friendly and reassuring." she added.

Prarthana Bajpai, SLC Grades 9 & 10, VIDYAGYAN SCHOOL, SITAPUR said the Literature section was more challenging and pushed learners to think deeply.

"The class 10 CBSE English examination turned out to be a balanced and thoughtful paper, giving students the opportunity to truly demonstrate their preparation and skills. Students like Tejas, Ritesh, and Pragati shared that they found the paper easy to attempt and were able to complete it comfortably within the given time. Their confidence reflected the clarity and steady approach they carried into the examination hall.

Arti, Pragati, Prateek, Md Hamza, and Mahima were equally excited to talk about their experience. While many of them had initially felt sceptical and nervous before the exam, their perspective changed once they began writing. The paper felt fair, well-structured, and achievable, leaving them optimistic and hopeful about securing very good scores." Bajpai said.

"The Reading and Writing sections were a fine mix of competencies, encouraging students to apply understanding, analytical skills, and creativity rather than relying only on memorisation. At the same time, the Literature section was more challenging, pushing learners to think deeply, interpret texts carefully, and express their ideas with clarity. This balance made the examination both engaging and meaningful." he added.