CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2026: Section-Wise Analysis And Difficulty Level

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2026: The CBSE conducted the Class 12 Physics examination today from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Physics, often considered one of the most conceptual and challenging subjects, can cause anxiety among students and sleepless nights in the lead-up to exams.

After reviewing the paper, teachers described it as easy to moderate, offering a balance between scoring opportunities and conceptual challenges. According to them, the paper was structured fairly, covering the prescribed syllabus while assessing both theoretical knowledge and problem-solving skills.

"The paper was well within the prescribed syllabus, balanced, and provided ample opportunity to score while testing conceptual understanding in key areas," said Thilak M, PGT Physics at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS).

Section-Wise Analysis

Section E (5 Marks - Long Answer):

This section was highly scoring. Expected derivations from Electrostatics, Ray Optics, and EMI & AC appeared, rewarding students who had practiced previous years' derivations.

Section D (Case-Based Questions):

Case-study questions on the Galvanometer and the Photoelectric Effect tested conceptual application rather than rote memorization. Well-prepared students handled these comfortably.

Section C (3 Marks):

A mix of theory and numerical problems included:

Gauss's Law applications for a plane sheet

Wheatstone network

Dielectric insertion into a capacitor

p-n junction diode formation

Ray diagrams of optical instruments

Most questions were straightforward, but numericals on Electrostatic Potential, Semiconductor Diode Circuits, and Total Internal Reflection (TIR) were multi-step, requiring strong analytical skills.



Section B (2 Marks):

Questions on Nuclei, Dual Nature, and Wave Optics were mostly easy. The Moving Charges torque question could pose difficulty for below-average students.

Section A (MCQs & Assertion-Reasoning):

MCQs balanced direct memory-based questions with those requiring conceptual clarity. Overall, this section was moderate.

"The exam adhered strictly to CBSE guidelines, covering the full syllabus. It provided scoring opportunities for average students while challenging analytical thinking in select questions. Students with consistent preparation and prior practice would have found the paper manageable," Thilak M said.

Physics board examination was balanced in structure and fair in scope: HOD Physics, Lancers Army Schools



"Today's Physics board examination was balanced in structure and fair in scope. A significant portion of the paper focused on direct theory and standard derivations, allowing sincerely prepared students to secure stable marks," said Pawan Choudhary, HOD Physics at Lancers Army Schools.

He added, "A few questions required careful reading, and minor mistakes-such as overlooked requirements or sign errors-could affect high scorers. Overall, the level can be described as above moderate. It tested conceptual understanding as well as composure under pressure. Parents can be confident that the paper remained within the syllabus, and consistent preparation remains the strongest foundation for success."

Delhi School Principal Says Class 12 Physics Paper Tested Higher-Order Thinking



Principal Dr Alka Kapur of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said the Class 12 Physics paper was well-balanced in content coverage and conceptual assessment.

"The Physics examination paper was overall well-balanced in terms of content and conceptual evaluation. The MCQ section required more calculation-based thinking than expected. While the questions were manageable, they demanded careful numerical evaluation and conceptual clarity. The paper leaned more towards theory rather than practical applications, with several derivations from the prescribed syllabus included," she said.

"Although the numericals were not extremely difficult, they were time-consuming and required meticulous calculations, challenging students' time management. The case study question from Optics was relatively tough. Overall, the paper was moderately easy compared to last year's exam. However, due to its length and calculation-intensive nature, completing it within the allotted time could have been slightly challenging for average students. The paper primarily assessed derivation skills, numerical ability, and higher-order thinking, making it a comprehensive evaluation of students' understanding of Physics," she added.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis: Sections B and C Tested Conceptual Clarity, Says Teacher

Anup Karda, Physics Teacher at Witty International School Udaipur, said Sections B and C required stronger conceptual clarity.

"The overall Physics 2026 paper was moderate to difficult and fairly lengthy. Section E was easy, featuring direct questions, while Section D was of moderate difficulty. Sections B and C were slightly challenging and required stronger conceptual clarity from students.

Due to the length of the paper, students had less time to devote to Section A, which many attempted towards the end. However, the language of the paper was clear and straightforward rather than complex. The numerical problems were direct and approachable, making them easier to solve. Each section carried significant weightage of derivations, which added to the length but effectively tested students' understanding," he added.

Student Feedback - Ishika Jain, Grade 12 Science:

"Overall, the paper was well-designed with several derivations that made it a bit lengthy, but it was manageable and we were able to complete it confidently."

Physics Paper Balanced, Real-World Questions Boost Student Engagement: Expert

Abhishek Sharma, Director of Academics at Newton School of Technology and head of its Robotics division, said the Physics paper appears to be well-balanced overall. About one-third of it is conceptual, which allows students who have a strong grasp of the concepts-but may struggle with mathematics-to still perform reasonably well.

He added, "The paper includes questions that connect students' learning to undergraduate programs in science and engineering, showing alignment with competitive exams. Higher-order questions are rooted in real-world applications, particularly everyday electronic and optical devices. Case-study-based questions are structured to engage students deeply."

Sharma noted that the only notable error in the paper was the unit of area in Q23b.