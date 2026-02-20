When Will CBSE Board Exam Results 2026 Be Declared? A Look at Past Trends

CBSE Board Exam Results 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations entered their fourth day today. The Class 12 Physics paper was held alongside six Class 10 papers. The exams began on February 17, with over 43 lakh students appearing - around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The examinations are being conducted across 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12.

So far, Class 10 Mathematics (Basic and Standard) and Home Science papers have been conducted. For Class 12, papers held include Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (Hindi and English), Physical Education, Engineering Graphics, Indian classical dance forms including Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Odissi and Kuchipudi, as well as Horticulture and Cost Accounting.

Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, while Class 12 exams will end on April 10. In total, students are appearing for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12.

Among the 25 lakh Class 10 candidates, approximately 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls. For Class 12, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are appearing this year.

As the exams progress, discussions remain centred on the difficulty level of question papers, particularly in Science and Mathematics. However, once the examinations conclude, attention will shift to the result announcement. For students, the results will play a crucial role in determining their next course of action, including admissions to schools, colleges, and competitive streams such as medical and engineering.

So far, CBSE has not announced the result date. However, based on previous years' trends, the results are expected to be declared in mid-May.

CBSE Board Results: Previous Years' Pass Percentages

Year Class 10 Class 12

2024 93.60% 87.98%

2023 93.12% 87.33%

2022 94.40% 92.71%

2021 99.04% 99.37%

2020 91.46% 88.78%

Result Announcement Dates (Last Three Years)

Academic Year Result Date

2025 May 13

2024 May 13

2023 May 12

CBSE Clarification On Class 10 Board Exams

CBSE has also issued a clarification regarding the Class 10 board examination structure starting 2026.