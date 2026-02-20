CBSE Board Exams 2026: Students To Get Priority In Security Checks And Ticketing At Delhi Metro

DMRC Announcement On CBSE Boards: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations for the 2026-27 academic session are currently underway. With over 43 lakh students appearing for the exams between February 17 and April 10, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special measures to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for candidates.

To manage the increased footfall during this period, the DMRC, in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), will implement special facilitation arrangements at metro stations. Centralised announcements will also be made to guide and assist students.

What Benefits Does This Provide?

Under the arrangement, students carrying their CBSE examination admit cards will be given priority during security checks at all Delhi Metro stations. In addition to faster frisking, they will also be prioritised while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centres.

"With Lakhs of students commuting across the city, DMRC in partnership with CISF is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days", DMRC said in a post on X.com.

With the CBSE Board Examinations 2026 for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 17 to April 10, 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made arrangements to ensure smooth and… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 20, 2026

The exams began on February 17, with over 43 lakh students appearing, around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The examinations are being conducted across 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12.

The class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, while Class 12 exams will end on April 10. In total, students will appear for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12. Among the 25 lakh Class 10 candidates, approximately 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls. For Class 12, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are appearing this year.