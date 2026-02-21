CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on the fifth day today. For Class 10, students will appear for English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature), while Class 12 candidates will take the Automotive and Fashion Studies papers. Exams for both classes are scheduled in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
CBSE has advised students to reach examination centres well in advance, considering traffic conditions. Entry will close sharply at 10:00 AM.
The board exams began on February 17, 2026, with over 43 lakh students appearing-around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. Class 10 exams are being held across 8,074 centres, while Class 12 exams are taking place in 7,574 centres.
Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 10, 2026, while Class 12 exams will end on April 10, 2026. In total, students will appear for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12. Among the 25 lakh Class 10 candidates, approximately 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls. For Class 12, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are appearing this year.
First Class 10 Exams Now Mandatory
CBSE has issued a clarification regarding Class 10 board examinations from 2026. Students seeking permission to appear directly in the second board exam due to unavoidable reasons must follow specific eligibility guidelines.
Key Points From CBSE Clarification:
- Mandatory First Exam: All students must appear in the first board examination.
- Improvement Opportunity: Students who have passed may improve scores in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.
- "Essential Repeat" Category: Students missing three or more subjects in the first exam will be placed in the Essential Repeat category and can appear only in the main exam next year in February.
- Compartment Category: Students with a "Compartment" result in the first exam may appear in the second exam under the Compartment category.
- No Additional Subjects: After passing Class 10, students cannot appear in stand-alone additional subjects.
Stay updated with the latest developments on CBSE Board Exams 2026
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: CBSE Warns Students, Parents Against Fake Paper Leak Claims Amid Exams
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory cautioning students, parents, and schools against the circulation of fake news and rumours related to the board exams 2026.
Urging all stakeholders to remain vigilant, the Board noted that in previous years, certain unscrupulous elements attempted to mislead students and parents by spreading unverified information on social media during the examination period. Such misinformation often includes false claims about question paper leaks and the circulation of purported question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.
"Believing in, engaging with, or forwarding such baseless content may create unnecessary anxiety and confusion, and may adversely affect the preparedness of students at this crucial stage. The Board assures all stakeholders that robust arrangements and strict measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth, secure, and fair conduct of the Board's examinations, as in previous years," the advisory stated.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: What happens if a student misses exams?
Missing three or more subjects places the student in "Essential Repeat." Compartment students can appear in the second exam.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: What is new about Class 10 board rules?
From 2026, all students must appear in the first board exam. Direct entry to the second exam is not allowed.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: When will the exams conclude?
Class 10 exams will end on March 10 while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 10.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: How many students are appearing this year?
Over 43 lakh students are appearing, around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12 across thousands of centres.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: What are the exam timings?
Exams for both Class 10 and 12 are scheduled from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Entry closes sharply at 10:00 AM.