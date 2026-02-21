CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on the fifth day today. For Class 10, students will appear for English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature), while Class 12 candidates will take the Automotive and Fashion Studies papers. Exams for both classes are scheduled in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

CBSE has advised students to reach examination centres well in advance, considering traffic conditions. Entry will close sharply at 10:00 AM.



The board exams began on February 17, 2026, with over 43 lakh students appearing-around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. Class 10 exams are being held across 8,074 centres, while Class 12 exams are taking place in 7,574 centres.



Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 10, 2026, while Class 12 exams will end on April 10, 2026. In total, students will appear for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12. Among the 25 lakh Class 10 candidates, approximately 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls. For Class 12, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are appearing this year.

First Class 10 Exams Now Mandatory

CBSE has issued a clarification regarding Class 10 board examinations from 2026. Students seeking permission to appear directly in the second board exam due to unavoidable reasons must follow specific eligibility guidelines.

Key Points From CBSE Clarification:

Mandatory First Exam: All students must appear in the first board examination.

Improvement Opportunity: Students who have passed may improve scores in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

"Essential Repeat" Category: Students missing three or more subjects in the first exam will be placed in the Essential Repeat category and can appear only in the main exam next year in February.

Compartment Category: Students with a "Compartment" result in the first exam may appear in the second exam under the Compartment category.

No Additional Subjects: After passing Class 10, students cannot appear in stand-alone additional subjects.

Stay updated with the latest developments on CBSE Board Exams 2026