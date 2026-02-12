CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams Begin On Feb 17, Check Guidelines

CBSE Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board Examinations 2026 from February 17 for students of over 31,000 affiliated schools in India and 26 countries abroad. The Class 10 examinations will begin with Mathematics (Standard and Basic), while Class 12 examinations will commence with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), and Shorthand (Hindi). The Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 10, and the Class 12 examinations will end on April 9.

This year, approximately 46 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations at more than 8,074 centres across India and abroad.

To strengthen the examination process, CBSE has introduced three key initiatives for 2026:

Second Board Examination for Class 10

On-Screen Marking for Class 12

Division of Science and Social Studies question papers for Class 10

Meanwhile, CBSE has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that were originally scheduled for March 3, 2026. The Board has released a revised schedule, with several major papers rescheduled.

The Class 10 examinations for regional and foreign language papers - Tibetan, Bhoti, Bhutia, Bodo, Tangkhul, Mizo, Kashmiri, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Bahasa Melayu - along with Academic Electives (Group A2), including National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy, will now be held on March 11. The Class 12 Legal Studies paper, originally scheduled for March 3, will now be conducted on April 10.

Here are the LIVE updates on CBSE Board Exam 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 students