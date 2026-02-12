CBSE To Host Live Webcast Tomorrow On Exam Guidelines, On-Screen Marking

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice to the principals of all CBSE-affiliated schools, inviting them to attend a live webcast on the modalities for conducting the Board Examinations 2026. The session aims to explain the guidelines for the conduct of examinations and the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, as per the scheduled programme.

Given the large scale of the examinations, which require meticulous planning and seamless execution at both examination and evaluation centres, CBSE conducts a live webcast every year to communicate amended policies and innovative measures to all functionaries involved in the examination and evaluation process.

The webcast will be held on February 13 from 11 am onwards for a duration of two hours. It will be streamed on CBSE's official YouTube channel. Schools can join using this link or by searching "BoardExams@CBSE" on YouTube.

CBSE will conduct the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board Examinations 2026 for students of over 31,000 affiliated schools in India and 26 countries abroad from February 17 to April 10. Approximately 46 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations at more than 8,074 centres across India and abroad.



The Board introduces several measures each year to strengthen the examination process. For 2026, CBSE has introduced three key initiatives:

Second Board Examination for Class 10

On-Screen Marking for Class 12

Division of question papers in Science and Social Studies for Class 10

"Conducting examinations at such a large scale requires foolproof planning and successful execution at examination and evaluation centres. Therefore, it is essential to communicate the amended policies and innovative measures to all functionaries involved in the process," the Board stated.



Schools have been directed to ensure the following arrangements for the live webcast:

Log in using the provided YouTube link or search "BoardExams@CBSE" on YouTube.

Arrange a screen, sound system, and stable internet connection to view the webcast.

Ensure that the webcast is viewed under the supervision of the Principal.

All teachers of Classes 9 to 12 and staff involved in examination and evaluation work must attend and note relevant instructions. Queries, if any, may be emailed to info.cbseexam@cbseshiksha.in before or after the webcast. These may be addressed during the session. Regional Directors (RDs) and Regional Offices (ROs) along with their officials shall attend the webinar.

Each school must upload the following details on the ASAR app (available on the Google Play Store):

A geotagged photograph covering participants

Total number of participants

The webcast will begin with a keynote address by CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh (IAS). The Board expressed confidence that the session will equip stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2026 and has requested all schools to participate as per the schedule.