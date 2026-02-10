CBSE Board Exam 2026 Changes Explained: New Rules For Class 10 And 12 Students

CBSE Board Exam 2026: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams are about to start on February 17, students need to learn about the changes that the board made in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Students appearing in the 2026 board exams must clearly understand the revised exam structure, eligibility conditions and registration requirements to avoid complications later.

Two Attempt Change

One of the most notable reforms for 2026 is the introduction of a two-attempt system for Class 10 students. The first attempt will be the mandatory board examination held in February.

A second, optional attempt will be conducted in May 2026 for students who wish to improve their performance. The higher score from the two attempts will be considered for the final result, offering students greater flexibility and reduced pressure.

Revised Exam Pattern

Apart from this, the CBSE has also revised the exam pattern to focus more on application-based and analytical learning. Under the new structure, 50 per cent of the paper will consist of competency-based questions such as case studies and real-life problem-solving. Objective-type questions will carry 20 per cent weightage, while the remaining 30 per cent will include short and long constructed response questions. This pattern will be applicable to both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

Strict Sectional Answering Rules

Additionally, CBSE has implemented strict sectional answering rules in select subjects. In Science, students must write Biology, Chemistry, and Physics answers in their respective sections, while Social Science answers must follow subject-wise sections such as History and Geography. Answers written in the wrong section will not be evaluated.

Eligibility norms have also been tightened. A minimum of 75 per cent attendance is now mandatory, and internal assessments will contribute between 20 per cent and 40 per cent of total marks, depending on the subject. Furthermore, all students must be registered through the Pariksha Sangam Portal, where each candidate will be assigned a unique APAAR ID for digital academic tracking.

The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 11, 2026, while the Class 12 exams will continue until April 10, 2026. All examinations will be conducted in pen-and-paper (offline) mode at designated centres in India as well as abroad.