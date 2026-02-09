CBSE Board Exams 2026 from February 17: Check Admit Card Details And Important Instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations are set to begin on February 17. The students are advised to check the key details in order to avoid any last-minute issues before appearing for the exam.

The board has released the admit cards for registered candidates. Schools can download the admit cards for their students from the official CBSE website.

Details Mentioned On Admit Card

The admit card includes the following details:

Roll Number

Date of Birth (only for Class 10)

Name of Examination

Candidate's Name

Mother's Name

Father's/Guardian's Name

Name of Examination Centre

Category of Children with Special Needs (CWSN)

Admit Card ID

Subjects with Exam Dates

Special Instructions For Students

Entry Restrictions: No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10:00 am. They must reach the centre well in advance.

Dress Code & Identification: Candidates must wear their school uniform and carry their school identity card along with the CBSE-issued admit card and only permissible stationery items.

Centre Visit Before Exam Day: Candidates should visit the examination centre at least one day before the exam to ensure they arrive on time on the exam day.

Verification Of Admit Card:

Candidates and their parent(s)/guardian(s) must check all details mentioned in the admit card and sign at the designated place after verifying the particulars, including the photograph.

Prohibited Items: Mobile phones, smartwatches, electronic devices, or any barred items are strictly prohibited at the examination centre.

Adherence To Rules: Candidates must read and follow the instructions provided on the admit card. They should also go through the amended rules on unfair practices mentioned in the CBSE circular.

Social Media Guidelines: Students must avoid spreading rumours or sharing any material related to exams on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Instructions For Schools And Private Candidates

Schools designated as examination centres can download the centre material for their candidates from today.

Private candidates appearing for the exams must also download their admit cards.

To accommodate both board and entrance exam schedules, CBSE has allowed a significant gap between exams for subjects typically taken by students in both classes. In addition, special consideration has been given to prevent clashes with Class 12 entrance exam dates, enabling students to manage both sets of exams more efficiently.