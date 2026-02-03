CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Cards Expected To Be Released Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for regular students in a few days. As per the pattern of the previous year, CBSE normally issues hall tickets five to six days before the first paper. The exams are scheduled from February 17.

The board has already issued admit cards for private students. CBSE has clarified that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without a hall ticket.

The hall ticket is an important identification document that contains the roll number, examination centre details, subject-wise exam dates, and instructions related to the examination day.

CBSE has instructed schools to ensure that all admit cards are printed neatly and bear the school's official seal and the signature of the authorised officer. Hall tickets without these necessary verifications will not be accepted. As a precaution, students are also advised to keep their admit cards safe even after the exams are over, as they may be required during the declaration of results, re-evaluation, or admission to the next academic level.

Steps to download the CBSE Admit Card 2026:

1. Visit the official website cbse.gov.in

2. Select the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Admit Card 2026

3. Fill in the required login details

4. The CBSE Board Exam 2026 admit card will appear on the screen

5. Check the details and download the admit card