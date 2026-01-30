CBSE Class 10 And 12 Admit Cards 2026 Release Date And Download Guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for Classes 10 and 12 board exams by next week. Once released students will be able to access the same on the official website by using their login credentials.

In 2025, CBSE released the Class 10, 12 admit card on February 3, 2025. Based on the past trend, students can expect the CBSE 2026 Board examination admit cards to be released before February 10, 2026. The admit card for private candidates were released earlier on January 19, 2026.

CBSE will conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26 from next month. The exams for both the classes will begin on February 17, 2026. Ahead of the boards, CBSE has activated the portal but not yet issued the admit cards.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Steps to download admit card for class 10, 12

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "CBSE Board Exams Class 10 Admit Card" or "CBSE Board Exams 2026 Class 12 admit card" respectively.

Enter your roll number or other details as required.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your admit card for future reference.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Details mentioned on the admit card