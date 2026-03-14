CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 Hindi Papers On March 16

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Hindi Elective and Hindi Core examinations on March 16. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. While the Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 10, the Class 12 examinations are currently underway and will continue until April 9.

With the Class 10 examinations now over, students, parents, and schools are awaiting the announcement of the results.

Although the board has not confirmed an official result date yet, past trends suggest that CBSE usually declares the results in mid-May. Last year, the board announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13.

On-Screen Marking Introduced For Class 12

CBSE has introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer sheets. Under this system, answer scripts are scanned and evaluated digitally, which is expected to make the evaluation process faster and more accurate.

The board expects the evaluation process to be completed in nine days instead of the earlier 12 days. Teachers will be able to mark answer sheets from their schools using secure login credentials. CBSE has also advised students to write clearly, as legible handwriting will help ensure accurate evaluation. The new system is also expected to reduce the need for post-result verification.



Where To Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026



Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites by entering details such as Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and the security pin displayed on the screen.

Results will be available on the following platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Result Access Through Mobile Apps



Students will also be able to access their results through mobile applications.



DigiLocker App:

Students can download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to access their digital mark sheets and certificates once the results are announced.