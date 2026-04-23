CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026 From May 15, Check Datesheet Here

CBSE 2nd Board Exam Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet for the Class 10 second board exams. The session two exams will commence on May 15, starting with Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic). The exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while a few papers will conclude at 12:30 pm.

The two-board exam system was introduced by CBSE last year and is being implemented from the 2026 board exams. It allows students to improve their scores in up to three subjects.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Time Table

Eligibility Criteria For Second Board Examination

Students eligible to appear include:

Those who appeared in at least three subjects in the first examination

Students who have passed Class 10 and wish to improve their performance

Students placed in the Compartment category

Students who passed by replacing a subject with a sixth subject

Students placed under UFM category 1 (if otherwise eligible)

Students from the 2025 Compartment category

Students opting for improvement in up to three main subjects

Students appearing for first/third chance compartment or compartment + improvement

Sports students permitted by CBSE

Not Eligible Students: