CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026 From May 15, Check Datesheet Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Date Sheet Released, Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE 2nd Board Exam Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet for the Class 10 second board exams. The session two exams will commence on May 15, starting with Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic). The exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while a few papers will conclude at 12:30 pm.
The two-board exam system was introduced by CBSE last year and is being implemented from the 2026 board exams. It allows students to improve their scores in up to three subjects.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Time Table
Eligibility Criteria For Second Board Examination
Students eligible to appear include:
- Those who appeared in at least three subjects in the first examination
- Students who have passed Class 10 and wish to improve their performance
- Students placed in the Compartment category
- Students who passed by replacing a subject with a sixth subject
- Students placed under UFM category 1 (if otherwise eligible)
- Students from the 2025 Compartment category
- Students opting for improvement in up to three main subjects
- Students appearing for first/third chance compartment or compartment + improvement
- Sports students permitted by CBSE
Not Eligible Students:
- Students who failed or did not appear in three or more subjects
- Students placed under the ER category (eligible only next year)