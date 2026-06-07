National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Salim Kumar Dies At 56

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar died on Saturday night. He was 56.

According to reports, the actor was rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday.

The Government of Kerala confirmed his death in an official statement and expressed "profound grief" over the loss of the veteran actor.

In its statement, the government described Salim Kumar as a "renowned film actor" and highlighted his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

It noted that he won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu. He had also received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu in 2005.

The government announced that his mortal remains would be kept at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on June 7 to allow the public to pay their respects.

His funeral is scheduled to take place at 3 pm the same day at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam.

The Kerala government has decided to bear the expenses related to the funeral and associated arrangements.

As a mark of respect, official honours will be accorded during the funeral. The District Collector will place a wreath on the mortal remains on behalf of the Government of Kerala, while the District Police Chief will arrange Police Honours, including a bugle salute.

Background

One of Malayalam cinema's most versatile actors, Salim Kumar appeared in more than 300 films over the course of his career.

While he became a household name through his comic roles, he later earned widespread acclaim for his performances as a character actor.

He also worked in a few Tamil and Odia films.

His portrayal of Abu in Adaminte Makan Abu earned him both the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2010.

His other major recognitions include the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu (2005), Best Comedian for Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2013), and Best Story for his directorial venture Karutha Joothan (2017).

Salim Kumar is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar, who is also an actor, and Aaromal Salim Kumar.