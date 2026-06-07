Mammootty Mourns Salim Kumar's Death: 'An Unending Sorrow'

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty has expressed grief over the death of actor Salim Kumar, who died at the age of 56 on Saturday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mammootty shared a photograph of the late actor and penned an emotional note in Malayalam, remembering his longtime colleague and friend.

He wrote, "Salim, who laughed and made others laugh, thought and made others think, and occasionally cried and made others cry, now, all you do is make me cry. Your departure, dear brother, has become an unending sorrow".

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan also paid tribute to Salim Kumar through a post on X, remembering him as a close friend and a remarkable performer.

"He wasn't just the prince of laughter to me, #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother", he wrote.

About Salim Kumar's Death

Salim Kumar reportedly died at around 10:43 pm on Saturday. According to reports, the actor had been admitted to a hospital earlier in the day and was placed on ventilator support. He had undergone a liver transplant several years ago.

The Government of Kerala confirmed his death in an official statement and expressed "profound grief" over the loss of the veteran actor.

In its statement, the government described Salim Kumar as a "renowned film actor" and highlighted his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

It noted that he won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu. He had also received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu in 2005.

The government announced that his mortal remains would be kept at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on June 7 to allow the public to pay their respects.

His funeral is scheduled to take place at 3 pm the same day at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam.

The Kerala government has decided to bear the expenses related to the funeral and associated arrangements.

As a mark of respect, official honours will be accorded during the funeral. The District Collector will place a wreath on the mortal remains on behalf of the Government of Kerala, while the District Police Chief will arrange Police Honours, including a bugle salute.

Background

One of Malayalam cinema's most versatile actors, Salim Kumar appeared in more than 300 films over the course of his career.

While he became a household name through his comic roles, he later earned widespread acclaim for his performances as a character actor.

He also worked in a few Tamil and Odia films.

His portrayal of Abu in Adaminte Makan Abu earned him both the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2010.

His other major recognitions include the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu (2005), Best Comedian for Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2013), and Best Story for his directorial venture Karutha Joothan (2017).

Salim Kumar is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar, who is also an actor, and Aaromal Salim Kumar.