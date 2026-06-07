Video: Salim Kumar's Son Confronts Paparazzi At Father's Funeral

The funeral of National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar was held with full State honours at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam district, Kerala, on Sunday.

Amid the sombre atmosphere, Salim Kumar's eldest son, Chandu, was seen visibly upset as large crowds and media personnel surrounded the residence. Videos circulating on social media show Chandu reportedly raising his voice at photographers and videographers, urging them to step back and allow the family enough space to pay their final respects in peace.

The emotional moment unfolded as relatives and close friends gathered around the actor's mortal remains. With the area becoming increasingly crowded due to the presence of media and onlookers, Chandu appeared frustrated and repeatedly asked those carrying cameras to move away from the immediate vicinity of the family.

About Salim Kumar's Death

Salim Kumar died on Saturday.

The Government of Kerala confirmed his death in an official statement and expressed "profound grief" over the loss of the veteran actor.

In its statement, the government described Salim Kumar as a "renowned film actor" and highlighted his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

It noted that he won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu. He had also received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu in 2005.

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