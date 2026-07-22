'Disappointed': <i>Lock Upp 2's</i> Yogesh Rawat Breaks Silence After His 'Unexpected' Eviction

Lock Upp 2 contestant Yogesh Rawat has finally broken his silence after his shocking eviction from the reality show. Soon after leaving the house, Yogesh shared an emotional video on social media, thanking his fans for the love and support they have shown him throughout his journey.

Calling his eviction unexpected, he admitted that he was also surprised by the result. Although he entered the show with the dream of taking the trophy home, Yogesh said he has gained something even more meaningful. According to him, the biggest achievement of his reality show journey has been winning the love and trust of viewers.

He also encouraged his supporters not to feel too disappointed about his eviction, saying that everything happens for a reason.

On Instagram, Yogesh Rawat said, “I know what happened in the episode was very unexpected, and it was unexpected for me as well. But for the past one week, I've been seeing how much love and support all of you have been giving me. You've been doing so many things in my name, and I still can't believe all of it is happening for me.”

“Whenever I took part in a reality show, my goal was always to win the competition. Maybe I was never able to achieve that. But I feel I succeeded in something even more important; I won your love and your hearts. For me, that is the biggest victory.”

“I was disappointed too when I got eliminated. I kept thinking, ‘What just happened? I missed out again.' But after coming out and seeing all the love and support from all of you, I feel that is a huge victory.

“I have learned that joining a reality show may be easy, but coming out of it as a positive person who people genuinely love is very difficult. I feel I have been successful in doing that and that means a lot to me.”

Yogesh Rawat thanked his fans and shared that life does not always go as planned and people do not always get what they want. Despite that, he asked his fans not to feel sad and continue supporting him. He added that he believes everything happens for a reason and encouraged everyone to stay positive and happy.

During the elimination, Yogesh Rawat was at the bottom with Sufi Motiwala. In the end, Farah Khan announced that Yogesh had to leave the show. The decision left his close friend Akanksha Choudhary heartbroken.

Lock Upp Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.