Amaal Mallik Claims 'Rival Elements' Are Running Paid PR Campaign Against New Song In <i>Awarapan 2</i>

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has alleged that his recently released song Yeh Awarapan from Awarapan 2 is being targeted by a coordinated "paid PR" campaign.

In a statement shared on social media, Amaal claimed that "rival elements" within the film industry are attempting to damage the song's reception and impact the buzz surrounding the film.

"Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that's the closest to my heart. Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system, and then reach and live in the heart of the audience," he wrote.

The composer further alleged that a paid PR campaign is running against the song from within the industry. "There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don't want the film or soundtrack to do well. My answer to all of them is simple: ‘Please save your funds for your next films; who knows what happens tomorrow? You may waste all your money to attack my song and my movie, but if you don't save some of it, you won't be able to save your own films," he added.

The statement also responded to comparisons between Yeh Awarapan and the music of the 2007 cult film Awarapan. According to Amaal Mallik, the old film's soundtrack wasn't entirely original. It drew from licensed independent songs that Pritam reimagined for the movie.

Tracks like Toh Phir Aao, Tera Mera Rishta, and Maula Maula were adapted from works by Pakistani artists Mustafa Zahid and Rafaqat Ali Khan, while Mahiya came from Annie. "Anyway, comparison is the killer of all happiness. We can't do what Mustafa Zahid did, and we don't even wish to touch his legacy and spoil it," he added.

Amaal Mallik concluded by writing, "People who have never received the love of the audience are the ones who fear paid PR. I have been placed in the hearts of people by the public. Everyone is chasing numbers these days, but they will eventually come around. The musician, the song, the effort, and those people will never come back again. Be kind. If you can feel the pain in #YehAwarapan, don't worry about anything else, dear listeners. Go heal your heart.”

Sung by Arijit Singh, Yeh Awarapan is written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Amaal Malik. The song features Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani.

Awarapan 2 releases in theatres on August 14.