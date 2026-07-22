Archana Puran Singh Reveals The Two Conditions She Had For Parmeet Sethi To Marry Her

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been together for over three decades now. The couple, who tied the knot in 1992, has often offered fans glimpses of their family life through social media and YouTube vlogs. Now, while promoting her upcoming comedy series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, the actress opened up about the early days of her relationship. She revealed the two conditions she set before agreeing to marry him.

Speaking to Indian Express, Archana recalled Parmeet's marriage proposal and said she accepted it only after making her expectations clear.

She told Parmeet that she would never enter the kitchen and that she did not want wet towels left on the bed. Laughing about the incident, Archana admitted that she never realised those exact lines would later become part of one of Parmeet's films.

Archana recalls the dialogues were used in Badmaash Company

“I never connected that! You're connecting it,” she said, before revealing that the dialogue made its way into Parmeet Sethi's 2010 directorial debut Badmaash Company.

Recalling the moment, Archana shared, “Parmeet wrote Badmaash Company. When Shahid proposed to Anushka, she gave the same line, ‘I'll never enter the kitchen and no wet towels on the bed.' That was my line.” She added with a laugh, “I still don't go into the kitchen.”

Archana's take on cooking has been a recurring theme in her family vlogs, where Parmeet Sethi and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, are frequently seen taking charge of kitchen duties.

Archana Puran Singh's Upcoming Work

As for her professional front, Archana Puran Singh began her television career with Mr Ya Mrs in 1987 on Doordarshan before going on to become a popular face in comedy.

She gained widespread recognition through her appearances on Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

She will next be seen in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, where she plays a manipulative and authoritative government officer. The comedy series, made under the direction of Himank Gaur, also stars Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. The upcoming show is slated to premiere on Prime Video on Friday, July 24.