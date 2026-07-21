'Kashmir Is Home': Huma Qureshi As <i>Baby Do Die Do</i> Goes Houseful In Region

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi visited Jammu for the screening of her new film -Baby Do Die Do. Calling Jammu & Kashmir her second home, Huma said her mother hails from Gurez and she loves visiting this place.

Speaking abou the love her film Baby Do Die Do got in Kashmir, she told NDTV, "And the love we've gotten, you know, the houseful shows and people watching the film and giving us feedback. I know it's pouring and it's monsoon, but 9:30 in the morning it was a packed house full of, you know, young men and women. Some of them come from really far off places, some self help groups. So it just feels very nice."

She said, "For Kashmir is my Nanihal because my mama's from here. So I always consider Jammu and Kashmir to be my, you know, Nannihal. And I always get so much love Jammu. In fact, especially so also because I shot here. You know, I shot three seasons of Maharani over here and it was absolutely lovely."

Huma said she witnessed tremendous positive change in Kashmir this time.

She expressed her desire to engage local youth from Jammu and Kashmir in performing arts and to bring film shoots and creative collaborations with writers and musician to the region.

Huma Qureshi continued, "Kashmir has changed tremendously. I feel like it needs more change. Like I would want to be part of that change. I feel like as part of my legacy and my nanihal. I want to be able to like, you know, do more. Whether it means engaging with young people over here, who could be interested in performing arts or cinema over here. Whether it means bringing my industry over here, whether it's shooting opportunities or exchange opportunities, collaborating with writers, musicians, actors, storytellers from here there's so many, so many incredible things that could happen."

"The possibility of that and I hope inshaallah, fingers crossed, you know, all of us together are able to write that. Because of park sponsor terrorism Jammu and Kashmir had been known for all wrong reasons. But now people here see you as one of the ambassadors of this region," she added.

After Pahalgam attack she told NDTV that she was the first one to visit Suchetgarh border following Operation Sindoor, where she interacted with BSF personnel and women troopers, thanking them for their service and for keeping the nation safe.

Furthermore she spoke about dabbling in different genres and how she seamlessly fits into every character.

She said, "I guess it's called acting. I think since I was a little girl, I enjoyed playing different, different characters. And whether it was doing skits in my neighborhood or school or college. And I think I'm just doing the same thing. I'm still that little girl who likes to put on different Personas and be different people, you know, And I really enjoy doing it. And I think it's also, I don't know, maybe a God gift."

"Normally we have seen that the kind of role you are choosing and many times even you are put on the weight also. Normally the ladies never try to do that. So you just try to experiment with things. I think of myself as a pure artist and a pure actor," she concluded.

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