Nandamuri Balakrishna To Undergo Minor Surgery After Injury During <i>NBK 111</i> Shoot, Jr NTR Reacts

Director Gopichandh Malineni has shared an update on Nandamuri Balakrishna's health after the actor suffered an injury while filming their upcoming movie, NBK 111. The filmmaker assured fans that the injury is not serious and said Balakrishna is expected to recover soon after undergoing a minor surgery.

In a post on X, Gopichand revealed that Balakrishna sustained a minor muscle tear during the film's shoot in Kakinada.

"#NBK111 During the shooting in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna garu sustained a minor muscle tear in an action sequence. As per the doctors' advice, he needs to undergo a small, minor surgery to recover fully as soon as possible. His discipline and hardworking spirit towards the film inspires every single member of the #NBK111 film team. Fans need not worry. We wholeheartedly wish for him to recover quickly and rejoin the shoot."

Jr NTR, who shared a heartfelt message for the veteran actor.

"Get well soon, Bala Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form..."

Balakrishna is currently working with Gopichandh Malineni once again after the success of Veera Simha Reddy. The mass action entertainer, which was released during the Sankranthi festival season, emerged as a box office hit and was well received by audiences. The duo has now reunited for NBK 111, being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.

The upcoming film will also feature Nayanthara as the female lead, marking her fourth collaboration with Balakrishna, as reported by Gulte. Apart from this project, Balakrishna is also attached to another film directed by Koratala Siva.