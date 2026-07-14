No Political Entry: Jr NTR Clarifies Amid Buzz Over July 18 Tirupati Event

Speculation over film star Jr. NTR's political entry has once again become a hot topic in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after rumours spread that a major announcement could come during a July 18 event in Tirupati.

However, Jr. NTR's team has clarified that the programme is not political and focuses solely on the social initiative #OoruVaada.

The clarification came after social media posts and political discussions linked the event with a possible political launch.

The rumours gained momentum amid comparisons between him and actor-turned-chief minister Vijay, who recently entered politics.

Jr. NTR's team and fan organisations said the event was planned much earlier and has no connection with any political party or political announcement.

But the political buzz around Jr. NTR is not new. Born on May 20, 1983, Jr. NTR is 43 years-old and carries a strong political legacy as the grandson of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, who founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982.

His father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, was also associated with the TDP and served as a Rajya Sabha member, while his uncle, actor Balakrishna, is a three-time TDP MLA.

Jr. NTR's political connection is also linked to the TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's family. Chandrababu Naidu is married to Nara Bhuvaneswari, daughter of NTR Sr. This makes Naidu Jr. NTR's maternal uncle by family relationship.

Jr. NTR himself briefly entered the political spotlight in 2009 when he campaigned for the TDP during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. His energetic speeches and mass appeal attracted huge attention, leading many to believe that he could have a long political future.

However, after the 2009 campaign, Jr. NTR gradually moved his focus back to cinema. Over the years, speculation about his political comeback continued, especially because of his popularity among youth and his connection with the Nandamuri family legacy.

Discussions increased whenever there were major political developments in Andhra Pradesh.

Political observers say Jr. NTR's fan base, communication skills, and family background make him a natural subject of political speculation.

However, the actor has largely stayed away from active politics and has concentrated on his film career.

At present, his team has made it clear that the July 18 OoruVaada programme is a social initiative and not a political launch, and the actor continues to focus on upcoming films, including projects with directors like Prashanth Neel and Trivikram Srinivas.

For now, the question of Jr. NTR entering politics remains unanswered, but every public move by the actor continues to attract close attention from both cinema fans and political circles.