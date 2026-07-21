<i>Avengers: Doomsday</i> Earns $10 Million In Pre-Sales Within 12 Hours, Sets New Advance Booking Record

Marvel Studios sent fans into a frenzy after dropping the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Monday. Shortly after the trailer debuted, advance ticket sales went live in select theatres across the United States. The superhero epic raked in an impressive $10 million in pre-sales within just 12 hours, reported Sacnilk.

What makes this number truly remarkable is that it was achieved despite severe capacity constraints. Less than 10% of total theatrical showtimes were actually available for sale. The figure points to massive pent-up demand that is already outpacing even the most optimistic industry projections.

Avengers: Doomsday beat the first-day pre-sales of Brave New World, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in under two hours. Much of that comes down to Disney's new Infinity Vision format, which is being seen as the answer to IMAX.

Tickets were initially restricted exclusively to these premium large-format shows. It's a clear play to claim premium screens before Warner Bros.' Dune: Part III which is currently slated for the same December 18 release date. The battle for IMAX and PLF auditoriums will define year-end box office, where Marvel has taken an early lead.

Looking at franchise history, Doomsday has a high bar to clear. Avengers: Endgame set the record at $357 million domestically, with Infinity War close behind at $257 million. That Doomsday is even competing with those figures in its first 12 hours and with restricted capacity is a record in itself. The film is expected to claim the box office throne by the end of the year.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday serves as a monumental crossover event in Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film brings together beloved heroes from across three distinct universes to battle a massive multiversal threat: Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. It is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 18.