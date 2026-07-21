Rajeev Khandelwal Reveals Why He Loves Being A 'Slave' To Wife Manjiri

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently shared a candid glimpse into his marriage with wife Manjiri during his appearance on Tum Ho Naa, Ghar Ki Superstar. In a light-hearted conversation, the actor spoke about the things he does for his wife every day and explained why he finds joy in caring for her.

The discussion began when a contestant asked the actor whether he was afraid of his wife.

Responding with a smile, the actor clarified that it was not fear in the literal sense but something that comes with love and affection.

"Ki aap Manjiri se darte hain ya nahi darte?" (Are you scared of Manjiri or not?)

Rajeev replied as reported by IANS, "Main Manjiri se, nahi, matlab aisa nahi darta hoon ki khauf mein jeeta hoon. Main pyaar karta hoon. Pyaar karte hain, unse darte bhi hain." (I'm not scared of Manjiri in the sense that I live in fear. I love her. And when you love someone, you also have a certain fear of them.)

The conversation then turned to his daily routine and the ways he looks after his wife at home.

"Toh aap kya-kya karte hain Manjiri ma'am ke liye, yeh bataiye." (So tell us, what all do you do for Manjiri ma'am?)

Answering the question, Rajeev jokingly described himself as a devoted husband whose day revolves around making sure his wife's needs are met.

"Aap in short yeh kehna chahti hain ki main kaise gulami karta hoon. Meri gulami shuru hoti hai unki ek cup chai se. Uske baad agar woh ghar pe hain toh unka nashta main unke liye banata hoon. Lunch woh tay karti hain ki kya khaana khayenge hum log. Uske baad shaam ki chai, unko chai peena achha lagta hai, mere haath ki bahut pasand hai. Shaam ko unke liye chai banata hoon. Uske baad woh bed pe baithti hain aur bolti hain, 'Yeh leke aa mere liye, ab mera mann kar raha hai, makhane leke aa. Tujhe maloom nahi pad raha time kya hua hai mera? 5:30 baje ya 6:00 baje hum saath mein hote hain kahin par bhai, toh aise karna hota hai. Tujhe pata hai woh mere munching ka time hai.'"

(In short, you're asking how I practise 'slavery' in love. My 'slavery' begins with making her a cup of tea. If she's at home, I make breakfast for her. She decides what we're going to have for lunch. Then comes the evening tea. She loves tea, especially the one I make, so I prepare that for her too. After that, she'll be sitting on the bed and say, 'Go get this for me... I'm craving some makhanas. Can't you tell what time it is? Around 5:30 or 6:00, wherever we are together, this is what has to happen. You know it's my snacking time.')

Rajeev then reflected on how such small acts of care become a part of married life. He said that once a routine is established, it quickly becomes an expectation.

"Maine ek cheez yeh sikhi hai, jitna give in karte jaaoge na, utna woh suck in karte jaayenge. Jab aap ek system bana lete ho, uske baad jab woh yeh karti hai aur main nahi deta hoon, toh bolti hai, 'Rajeev, bhool gaya tu?' Maine bola, 'Nahi nahi, main leke aata hoon.' Toh ji haan, itni si gulami karta hoon main. Baaki toh woh bahut pyaari hai. I think jab pyaar milta hai aapko, toh woh pyaar lautane ka mann karta hai. Hum gulam nahi hain, par woh gulami karne mein maza jo aata hai, jo sukoon milta hai, khushi milti hai. Duniya mein ek hi insaan ki ghulami karne mein yeh feeling hogi, inko mujhe woh hai Manjiri."

(I have learned one thing: the more you give in, the more they'll pull you in. Once you create a routine and one day you don't do it, she'll say, 'Rajeev, did you forget?' And I'll say, 'No, no, I'll get it.' So yes, that's the little bit of 'slavery' I do. Otherwise, she's a wonderful person. I think when you receive love, you naturally want to give that love back. We're not really slaves, but there's a certain joy, peace, and happiness in this 'slavery' done out of love. If there's one person in this world for whom I would happily embrace this feeling, it's Manjiri.)

Rajeev and Manjiri got married in 2011.



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