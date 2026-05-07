Rajeev Khandelwal Says He Still Feels Guilty After Losing His Mother To Cancer: <i>"Khud Ko Gunehagaar Samajhta Hoon"</i>

Rajeev Khandelwal has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life while speaking on an episode of the reality show Tum Ho Naa. The episode is yet to be telecast. During an emotional conversation on the show, the actor spoke about losing his mother to ovarian cancer and the guilt he still carries.

What Rajeev Khandelwal Said

Sharing his thoughts, Rajeev Khandelwal said, "Main kaafi hadh tak khud ko gunehagaar samajhta hoon, kyunki mummy ko jo symptoms hue thein, tab mein samajh nahi paaya (I blame myself to a great extent because when my mother started showing those symptoms, I couldn't understand what was happening at that time. I blame myself to a great extent because when my mother started showing those symptoms, I couldn't understand what was happening at that time),” as quoted by The Times of India.

The actor also used the platform to spread awareness about ovarian cancer symptoms that often get ignored in daily life. Speaking directly to viewers, especially women, he shares an important message.

Rajeev Khandelwal said, "Ye show Bharat ke saare mahilaon ko samarpit hai, isliye main aap sab se darkhast karna chahunga agar aap mein kisi ko bhi kabhi back-ache (back-pain) ke samasya ho, aapka agar appetite kam ho jaye, aapke pet mein kuch bloating ho, gas ho aur woh lambe arse tak chale, toh please jaa ke apna test kariye. (This show is dedicated to all the women of India, and I would like to request all of you that if you ever experience back pain, a loss of appetite, bloating in your stomach, gas, or if these symptoms continue for a long time, then please go and get yourself tested.)”

The host further added, "Ovarian cancer ko control kar sakte hain. Main apni mummy ka nahi kara saka, lekin aapke ird-gird jo mahilaayein hain unke liye zaroor soch sakte hain, samajh sakte hain. (Ovarian cancer can be controlled. I couldn't do it for my mother, but you can definitely think about and take care of the women around you.)”

For those unaware, Rajeev Khandelwal's mother died in 2018 after reportedly battling cancer for nearly one and a half years.



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