Kangana Ranaut's <i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> To Release In June, First Poster Out

Kangana Ranaut is back with a new film announcement, and this time, it is rooted in a story of courage from real life. On Wednesday, the actor-politician dropped the first look of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, on Instagram. She also announced the film's release date - June 12.

Instead of a typical movie poster, this one leans into a more intense setup. It features headlines like “Mumbai under attack” and “Hospitals in Mumbai on high alert”, giving a glimpse of the storyline. The visual also shows hospital staff trying to stay safe while continuing to care for patients, hinting at the central theme of the film.

Sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “Extraordinary story of ordinary people! The story of the night, when humanity stood taller than fear. When responsibility became sacrifice. When unity became duty. And courage saved lives. The untold story of India's real heroes.”

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is inspired by true events, and reportedly focuses on what happened inside a hospital during a crisis. While chaos unfolded outside, a group of everyday workers inside stepped up and made sure hundreds of lives were protected.

The story highlights how people across roles – from nurses and ward boys to cleaners, lift operators, security staff, and admin teams – came together and did their jobs under extreme pressure.

The project is presented by Jayantilal Gada and backed by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, along with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It will be distributed by Pen Marudhar.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata features a large ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan.