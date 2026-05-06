<i>Raja Shivaji</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh Film Emerges As 4th Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever

Raja Shivaji has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. On its fifth day, the film, headlined and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, collected Rs 4.9 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk. Notably, this reflects a controlled drop of around 12.5 percent from Monday's Rs 5.60 crore.

So far, the historical action drama has earned a total of Rs 44.40 crore in India net collections, while its overall domestic gross stands at Rs 52.68 crore. The film's performance has come across a wide release of 5,485 shows nationwide.

In comparison, the Hindi version had a significantly higher show count, 3,634 shows, but managed to collect Rs 1.55 crore, with a relatively lower occupancy of 14 percent.

A closer look at Raja Shivaji's box office numbers reveals a clear trend in terms of audience preference. The Marathi version has emerged as the driving force behind the film's success. On Tuesday alone, it contributed Rs 3.35 crore to the total, performing across 1,851 shows with an impressive occupancy rate of 33 percent.



About Raja Shivaji

Released on May 1, Raja Shivaji features an impressive ensemble cast. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Sanjay Dutt portraying Afzal Khan. Abhishek Bachchan plays Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, while Vidya Balan essays the role of Khadija Sultana.

Genelia D'Souza appears as Saibai, Bhagyashree takes on the role of Jijabai and Fardeen Khan is seen as Shah Jahan. The film also includes notable performances by Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte and Boman Irani. Adding to the excitement, there is also a special appearance by Salman Khan.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Raja Shivaji 2.5 out of 5 stars. He said that the movie “isn't for those who are looking to be swept off their feet.” Click here to read the full review.

Raja Shivaji has been jointly bankrolled by Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.