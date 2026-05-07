Palash Muchhal Shares First Post Since Case By Smriti Mandhana's Friend, Disables Comments

Composer Palash Muchhal has shared a series of pictures on Instagram from his temple visit in Rajasthan after his ex-fiancee and cricketer Smriti Mandhana's friend, social worker Vignyan Mane filed a case against him alleging cheating and caste abuse.

Palash Muchhal's legal representative has dismissed the allegations, describing them as a "pressure tactic" and a "publicity stunt".

In an Instagram post on Tuesday evening, Palash Muchhal captioned photos from his temple visit as: "Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila (I found peace where I bowed my head) Khatu Shyam ji - Salasar Balaji - Jeevan Mata ji."

The composer-filmmaker also disabled comments on his post.

Vignyan Mane, also an actor and producer from Sangli, alleged that Palash Muchhal lured him into investing lakhs in his film Nazariya, but failed to return the money. Based on this complaint, a case of cheating as well as under the SC/ST Atrocities Act was registered at the Sangli City Police Station.

"I am a law-abiding citizen who firmly believes in the Constitution of India and the rule of law. In 2024, Palash Muchhal took Rs 25 lakh from me under the pretext of investing in a film project, assuring me of good returns. However, after the film was completed, despite repeated follow-ups, he continued to delay repayment," he said.

Vignyan Mane also claimed that Palash Muchhal made "deeply offensive and casteist remarks about a particular community", which he has detailed in his FIR.

In response to the complainant, Palash Muchhal's advocate Shreyansh Mithare questioned the timing of the complaint, especially since earlier claims by Vignyan Mane were limited to an alleged financial dispute.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to be married on November 23, 2025, in Maharashtra's Sangli. The former couple announced that the wedding had been called off on December 7, 2025.

Also Read | Palash Muchhal's Lawyer Calls Case Against Him 'Publicity Stunt': 'Why No Complaint In 6 Months?'