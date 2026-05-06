Palash Muchhal's Lawyer Calls Case Against Him 'Publicity Stunt': 'Why No Complaint In 6 Months?'

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has found himself at the centre of a legal dispute after social worker Vignyan Mane filed a case against him in Sangli, Maharashtra, alleging cheating and invoking the Atrocities Act.

However, Muchhal's legal representative has dismissed the allegations, calling them a pressure tactic.

Statement Of Palash Muchhal's Lawyer

In a conversation with NDTV, advocate Shreyansh Mithare addressed the fresh allegations and strongly refuted Mane's claims.

He stated, "If that happened on November 22, and now we are in May, why was no complaint made until now? Earlier, he only spoke about a financial dispute, but he never brought up any allegation of caste-based remarks. This clearly shows that his intentions are not genuine and that he is merely seeking publicity. We will respond to this appropriately through legal means."

Mithare further suggested that the timing of the complaint raises serious questions, especially since earlier claims by Mane were limited to an alleged financial dispute.

Defamation Case And Restraining Order

Providing background to the dispute, Mithare explained, "On the 26th, he gave interviews to several news channels, in which he said that Palash had defrauded him of Rs 40 lakh. Regarding that alleged fraud, he said, 'I am filing a complaint' at Sangli police station. He made quite a noise about it and gave a series of interviews. Based on that, we approached the Bombay High Court. Initially, we sent him a defamation notice of Rs 10 crore."

He added that the matter escalated when Mane did not withdraw his statements. "After that, he did not retract his statements, so we filed a defamation suit of Rs 11 crore in the Bombay High Court. In that case, the Bombay High Court has already issued a restraining order against him, stating that he cannot speak against Palash in the media or defame him further. Despite this order, he continued to give interviews, for which we are planning to file a contempt petition against him."

According to Mithare, the defamation case was filed in February, and the High Court issued its restraining order on February 11. He also noted that Mane was summoned twice by the court but failed to appear.

The lawyer alleged that the latest complaint may be an attempt to exert pressure. "He seems to think this is just a pressure tactic. The most interesting part is that the Bombay High Court summoned him twice to present his side in the defamation case, but he did not appear. Now, to create pressure so that we withdraw the defamation case or reach a settlement with him, he has filed this false atrocity case."

On claims of Mane's association with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, Mithare clarified, "We are not aware of that; Smriti would be the best person to clarify. However, we met him only through his father. There was never any occasion for Palash to go to Sangli to meet Vignyan Mane, as Palash is a resident of Mumbai."

Palash and Smriti were set to be married on November 23, 2025, in Sangli.

Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was hospitalised due to a health issue on the day of the wedding. A few hours later, reports surfaced that Palash was also rushed to the hospital for viral symptoms and acidity-related complications.

On December 7, 2025, Palash and Smriti announced that their wedding had been called off.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana's Friend Files Case Against Ex Palash Muchhal For Cheating And Caste Abuse