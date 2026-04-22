Viral: Palash Muchhal Flaunts Diet Coke Stash Amid Nationwide Shortage

If 2026 had an unexpected twist, it would be this: a full-blown Diet Coke shortage turning everyday errands into mini thrillers.

Across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Gurugram, people are walking into stores with hope, opening delivery apps with optimism, and closing them with heartbreak - "Out of stock" flashing back like a cruel joke.

Somewhere in the middle of this chaos, Palash Muchhal decided to become the internet's unexpected hero - or perhaps its biggest tease.

Taking to Instagram, Palash dropped a video that instantly sent Diet Coke lovers into emotional overdrive. The clip? His fridge. The contents? A stack of shiny silver Diet Coke cans, lined up like treasure. His caption said it all: "Finally."

Yes, finally - a word that, in current circumstances, feels less like relief and more like provocation.

Because while Palash is clearly living his best carbonated life, the rest of the country is dealing with what social media users have dramatically (and accurately) dubbed a "Diet Coke crisis."

And this isn't just exaggerated internet humour - there's an actual global chain reaction behind the shortage.

According to Reuters, the ongoing tensions involving Iran have disrupted aluminium supply chains. Since Diet Coke in India is sold exclusively in aluminium cans (unlike other soft drinks that also come in plastic bottles), the impact has been immediate and oddly specific.

With shipments from the Gulf delayed - a region responsible for roughly 9 per cent of global aluminium production - distributors have reportedly begun rationing supplies or even cancelling orders altogether.

In simpler terms: no cans, no Diet Coke.

Naturally, the internet did what it does best - spiral, meme, repeat.

From dramatic "last can on earth" skits to survival guides on how to cope without Diet Coke, social media has turned the shortage into peak entertainment.

Who knew the real flex of 2026 wouldn't be a luxury car or a holiday - but a perfectly stocked shelf of silver cans?

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