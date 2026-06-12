Mystery Woman Seen With Armie Hammer Identified

Armie Hammer is making headlines after he was seen spending time with a mystery woman. The actor was photographed at the restaurant called Pace, where the pair looked relaxed and comfortable together.

In some of the images, they were even seen sharing a kiss. The photos led many to wonder who the woman was and reports soon identified her as Reagan Newman.

She is known for working in the fashion industry as a stylist, social media strategist, luxury fashion coordinator, photo director, influencer and model. According to reports, Hammer and Newman have been on several dates in recent weeks. Despite the attention, neither of them has spoken about their relationship.

A source told Page Six that “Hammer and Newman met through a mutual friend who is a stylist and that they have been on three dates in the past few weeks. She's Armie's type.”

Armie Hammer has mostly stayed away from the spotlight since facing allegations of physical and sexual abuse in 2021. In 2024, the Call Me by Your Name actor returned to Los Angeles and later launched his own podcast, which has been on hiatus currently.

Although Hammer repeatedly denied the allegations and said his relationships were consensual, the controversy had a major impact on his career. Following the accusations, he was removed from several film projects and was also dropped by his talent agency.

After stepping away from Hollywood, Armie Hammer returned to acting in 2024 with Frontier Crucible. He will next appear in Citizen Vigilante, scheduled to release on June 19, followed by the action thriller Night Driver.

Before the recent dating rumours, Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers. The former couple announced their separation in July 2020. Later, reports claimed that the actor was engaged to Marina Gris in October 2023, but the relationship ended in January 2024.