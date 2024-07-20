Actor Armie Hammer On Cannibalism Accusations, Rehab Days And Robert Downey Jr

Armie Hammer posted this image. (courtesy: armiehammer)

American actor Armie Hammer has faced accusations of sexual assault, violence and even having cannibalistic fantasies. All charges against the actor have been dropped due to insufficient evidence. Recently, the Call Me By Your Name star appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where he opened up about the allegations. When asked if he is a cannibal, Armie replied, “You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone.” Host Piers Morgan also clearly asked Armie if he had "eaten any human flesh." To this, he said, "No. Not a question I'd ever thought I'd have to answer, by the way. But no, never."

Talking about his text exchange with ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova that hinted at him being a cannibal, Armie Hammer said, "This was a very intense affair, very sexually-charged, between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks. Any of those conversations that we had inside of that relationship when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn't look so good."

Armie also confessed that he took “drugs” during the period when he was having an affair with Effie. It is also worth noting that while dating Effie, Armie was married to Elizabeth Chambers. The two got divorced last year.

Armie Hammer has also been accused of sexual assault by Courtney Vucekovich, the CEO of Flashd app. When Piers Morgan showed a video of Courtney talking about how the actor assaulted her, Armie said, “I disagree with the nature of our relationship and the way she described it…There are people that I left who were hurt and who were upset. None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries that they were not interested in exploring or trying.”

During the same interaction, Armie Hammer also refuted reports that claimed Robert Downey Jr paid for his rehab. Armie said, “He did not pay for me to go to rehab… I don't want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I'm incredibly grateful.” According to Armie, Robert Downey Jr was helpful "in the way where [when] anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues — whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs — decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you."

Armie also quoted Robert Downey Jr telling him, "Sit down, shut up, everything is going to be okay.”

Armie Hammer was last seen in the 2022 film Death On The Nile. Apart from Call Me By Your Name, Armie is known for his work in films such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E, The Social Network and Nocturnal Animals.