Advertisement

Mark Ruffalo, Gwyneth Paltrow And Jeremy Renner's LOL Comments On Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom Post

"Hey Brat, green suits you," Mark Ruffalo commented

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Mark Ruffalo, Gwyneth Paltrow And Jeremy Renner's LOL Comments On Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom Post
Robert Downey Jr at San Diego Comic-Con. (Image courtesy: AFP)
New Delhi:

Robert Downey Jr is back to the Marvel Universe and how. The superstar, who launched the entire Marvel movie universe with 2008's Iron Man, is all set to play Doctor Doom, one of the main villains in the Marvel comic books. The actor surprised his fans with the big news at the San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. On Instagram, he shared a post and he wrote, "New mask, same task." His post was flooded with comments from fellow Marvel stars. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the MCU, commented, "Hey Brat, green suits you." Gwyneth Paltrow, who starred as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man series of films, commented, "I don't get it, are you a baddie now?" Jeremy Renner, who is Hawkeye in the MCU, wrote, "Bringing the DOOM." The Russo Brothers wrote, "We've always said green is your color." Supermodel Naomi Campbell dropped green heart emojis.

ICYMI, Robert Downey Jr shared this post:

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, while making the announcement, Robert Downey Jr said, "New mask. Same task. What'd I tell you? I like playing complicated characters."

Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are also making a return to Marvel with this film. In addition to Avengers: Doomsday the two will also be directing Avengers: Secret Wars.

Robert Downey Jr played the role of Admiral Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy in the titular role. The actor won his first ever Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance at this year's Academy Awards.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Doctor Doom
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Viral Video: Jennifer Aniston Loses Her Cool Over Oil Attack On Sets Of The Morning Show. Watch
Mark Ruffalo, Gwyneth Paltrow And Jeremy Renner's LOL Comments On Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom Post
At Ryan Gosling's <i>The Fall Guy</i> Premiere, Hollywood Stunt Performers Stole The Spotlight
Next Article
At Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy Premiere, Hollywood Stunt Performers Stole The Spotlight
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;