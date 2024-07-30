Mark Ruffalo, Gwyneth Paltrow And Jeremy Renner's LOL Comments On Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom Post

Robert Downey Jr is back to the Marvel Universe and how. The superstar, who launched the entire Marvel movie universe with 2008's Iron Man, is all set to play Doctor Doom, one of the main villains in the Marvel comic books. The actor surprised his fans with the big news at the San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. On Instagram, he shared a post and he wrote, "New mask, same task." His post was flooded with comments from fellow Marvel stars. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the MCU, commented, "Hey Brat, green suits you." Gwyneth Paltrow, who starred as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man series of films, commented, "I don't get it, are you a baddie now?" Jeremy Renner, who is Hawkeye in the MCU, wrote, "Bringing the DOOM." The Russo Brothers wrote, "We've always said green is your color." Supermodel Naomi Campbell dropped green heart emojis.

ICYMI, Robert Downey Jr shared this post:

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, while making the announcement, Robert Downey Jr said, "New mask. Same task. What'd I tell you? I like playing complicated characters."

Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are also making a return to Marvel with this film. In addition to Avengers: Doomsday the two will also be directing Avengers: Secret Wars.

Robert Downey Jr played the role of Admiral Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy in the titular role. The actor won his first ever Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance at this year's Academy Awards.