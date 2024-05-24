Robert Downey Jr Hilariously Roasts 'Friend From Work' Chris Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth pictured together. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Although it was a happy occasion, it didn't stop his longtime Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr from marking the occasion with a public roast of everyone's favourite Thor actor. Robert Downey Jr. asked their Marvel buddies Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans to describe Hemsworth in three words, reports Variety.

Their answers had the audience laughing. "What is Chris Hemsworth?" Robert Downey Jr asked.

Jeremy Renner said: “Absurdly, annoyingly amazing."

Mark Ruffalo came in strong with a “friend from work”.

Scarlett Johansson got to the heart of it with a “sensitive leading lady”.

On a more serious note, Robert Downey Jr lauded Chris Hemsworth for being one of the most remarkable people he knows.

As per Variety, Chris Hemsworth received his star the day before the opening of his latest movie, George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Robert Downey Jr said he “cannot wait” to see the movie and predicted “this is going to be the film of 2024.”

"I wrote all of my comments myself, which is why they are going to be quite insightful and brilliant," Downey continued.

"Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend. Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He's very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection…down under…he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you're just a real deal," he added.

