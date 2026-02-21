<i>Famous Last Words</i>: Eric Dane's Final Interview Now Streaming On Netflix After Death

Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane died on February 19 following a battle with ALS. He was 53.

What seems like a befitting parting gift to his fans across the globe, Netflix has dropped a touching new episode of Famous Last Words, featuring Eric Dane's final interview. In his most candid chat ever, Dane reflected on his life, legacy, relationship with his family, the trauma of losing his father to suicide, and his separation from his wife, Rebecca.

He spoke of aiming for resilience and perseverance-qualities he grappled with throughout his life as he fought a deadly disease like ALS.

The most emotional moments come towards the end, when he shares four lessons with his daughters, Billie and Georgia. He also stresses the importance of really going after what you want in life, living in the present, and not dwelling on the past.

As for fighting ALS, he admitted he still couldn't understand how it could have happened to him. However, he said, "It may weaken my body, but it cannot diminish my spirit."

The 50-minute documentary tells the story of a man who was brave, kind, vulnerable, funny, and compassionate.

Brad Falchuk hosted Eric Dane's final interview, which dropped on Netflix on February 20, 2026, after the death of the 53-year-old actor.

Official Announcement Of His Death

The news was confirmed by his representative, Melissa Bank, in a statement shared with US media on Thursday, February 19.

His representative, Melissa Bank, confirmed the news in a statement to USA TODAY.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement said.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," the statement continued.

"He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement read.

When Eric Dane Revealed His Battle With ALS

Dane revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in a People interview last year. He later revealed he had lost use of his right arm.

Three weeks prior to his death, Dane dropped out of an ALS Network gala "due to the physical realities of living with ALS," the organisation said in a January 25 statement to USA TODAY.

The actor was to be honoured with the Dean and Kathleen Rasmussen Advocate of the Year Award.

Eric Dane's Notable Work

In one of his final roles, Dane played a firefighter diagnosed with ALS on NBC's Brilliant Minds.

He's best known for his role as Dr Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, on Grey's Anatomy. Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs on HBO's Euphoria, reprised his role in the upcoming third season, which will drop in April this year.

Dane is survived by his wife, actress and model Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters Billie and Georgia.

