Robert Downey Jr Recalls Meeting Jeremy Renner At Chris Evans' Wedding After Snow Plow Accident: 'Miracles Happen'

Robert Downey Jr recently recalled the moment when he first saw Jeremy Renner after his tragic snow plow accident. The actor expressed his astonishment at seeing Jeremy Renner standing and celebrating at Chris Evans' wedding. For the unversed, the Captain America actor got married to Alba Baptista in a private Cape Cod ceremony, surrounded by their Marvel co-stars. In a recent Vanity Fair cover story featuring Chris Hemsworth, he along with the other Marvel co-stars reminisced about Chris Evans' wedding and Jeremy Renner's road to recovery. Chris Hemsworth, who attended the nuptials with his mother, said that he was struck by Jeremy Renner's "resilience", stating that it was the first time he had seen him since the accident.

Reacting to this, Robert Downey Jr said, "If there's one characteristic we'd all agree is paramount, it's resilience. To see Renner embody that literally, and in the context of what was basically a Portuguese American wedding, was mind-blowing. Fully recovered and ready to celebrate. So, yes—miracles happen.”

Robert Downey Jr and Jeremy Renner have shared screen space as Iron Man and Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in the Avengers film series.

For the unversed, Jeremy Renner was hospitalised in January 2023 due to near-fatal injuries sustained when his Sno-Cat, a large snow plow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, accidentally ran him over. Jeremy Renner had been trying to help his nephew in the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the accident occurred. His injuries were extensive, including multiple broken ribs, knee and ankle injuries, as well as fractures to his clavicle and shoulder.

After undergoing intensive physical therapy, Jeremy Renner made his first appearance after the accident at the April premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations. The actor walked the red carpet with the help of a walker. In November, Jeremy Renner surprised his fans with a video featuring him running uphill for the first time since the accident. In December 2023, he announced his return to acting with another season of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown on social media. He also expressed his eagerness to get "strong enough" to reprise his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel universe.