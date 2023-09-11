Captain America Star Chris Evans Marries Girlfriend Alba Baptista In An Intimate Ceremony: Report

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: teamcevans)

We have fantastic news for all Captain America fans out there. Any guesses? Chris Evans and Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, 26, have exchanged their vows after dating for more than a year. The ceremony took place at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, US, on Saturday, reported People. The wedding was an intimate affair. The report claimed that Chris Evans' Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner were part of the guest list. Power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were also spotted at the ceremony. A source close to Chris Evans said that Emily and John Krasinski “were very happy (with the wedding), joking and smiling.”

The guests were also asked to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement), reported Page Six. People, at the wedding, were not allowed to use their mobile phones.

In a set of pictures shared by a fan page on X(formerly Twitter), we can see Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Hemsworth among others enjoying their time at the wedding.

Jeremy Renner with Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey JR., Susan Downey at the Newbury Boston for a wedding of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. pic.twitter.com/6fqfoHGfdY — Jeremy Renner Net (@JRennerNet) September 10, 2023

Chris Evans's fan page has also shared some photos of the lovely couple on Instagram.

Back in November last year, a report in People confirmed that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista “are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Meanwhile, Chris Evan was last seen in the action-romantic movie Ghosted alongside Ana de Armas. The actor is awaiting the release of his crime drama Pain Hustlers. He will share the screen space with Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt. The film will be released on October 27. Alba Baptista has Gabriel Abrantes' Amelia's Children in the kitty.