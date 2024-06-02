Actor Chris Evans Clarifies He Did Not Sign Israeli Bomb As Pic Goes Viral

Hollywood star Chris Evans, better known as Captain America, has finally broken his silence on the controversy surrounding an old picture of him signing what initially appeared to be an Israeli bomb.

The picture in question features the actor and a US Air Force officer. Mr Evans is seen signing an object. Now, the actor has called it “misinformation”.

In a now-disappeared Instagram Stories, Mr Evans revealed that the photo was clicked eight years ago during a USO tour.

Chris Evans wrote, “There's a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture. Some clarification: This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016. I went with a group of actors, athletes and musicians to show our appreciation for our service members. The object I was asked to sign was not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind. It's an inert object used for training or display purposes only. You can read the quote from the Air Force in the next story.”

In the next slide, the actor added a screenshot of a report by the news agency AFP. Mr Evan has highlighted the quote by an Air Force spokesperson. It read, “The object Chris Evans is signing in the USO tour photo from 2016 is an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) inert training aid. The object is meant to model an artillery shell and is for display and training purposes only.”

Mr Evan's Instagram Stories were later shared by a user on Reddit.

Posts from the fauxmoi

community on Reddit

This comes days after a picture of former US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley writing “Finish Them” on an Israeli shell surfaced online.

The pic was shared by former UN Ambassador Danny Danon, who was accompanying Ms Haley on her visit, on X (formerly Twitter) on May 28.

In his post, Mr Danny said, “‘Finish Them'. This is what my friend the former ambassador Nikki Haley wrote.”