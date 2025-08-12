"Dead Men Walking": Why Iran Has Moved Its Nuclear Scientists Into Hiding

In June, Israeli strikes killed several top commanders and six nuclear scientists of Iran. The strikes targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders to prevent Tehran from developing an atomic weapon. Now Iran has moved its remaining nuclear scientists into hiding, according to a report by the UK's The Telegraph.

About 15 researchers - from a group of 100 - have been moved out over concerns of further Israeli attacks. The Iranian nuclear research programme is designed in such a way that each key player has one deputy, in case of an attack.

The scientists have been moved to secure locations in Tehran or northern coastal cities. They no longer live at home or teach at universities, but live in villas with their families. An Iranian official said, "Those who were teaching at universities are replaced with people who have no connection with the nuclear programme."

This move comes amid Israeli briefings that informed of further assassinations in the offing and one execution by Iran of its own nuclear scientist, over allegations that he had helped Israel with its assassinations.

Israeli experts have said that a new generation of Iranian scientists will now step into the shoes of those killed, however they described them as "dead man walking", despite round-the-clock protection, safe houses and increased security.

Israeli sources are concerned that the new scientists may have replaced their dead colleagues at Iran's nuclear weaponisation programme at the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research known as SPND. These scientists possess expertise in areas such as explosives, neutron physics, and warhead design.

Israeli intelligence and defence analyst, Ronen Solomon told the publication, "While the eliminated scientists focused more on warhead design, the expertise in delivery systems makes those who remain equally strategic targets for Israel, as Israel's June 2025 strikes also targeted ballistic missile infrastructure."

Despite this, Iran has repeatedly denied having a nuclear weapons programme, saying that the nuclear expertise was limited to civilian use.

Danny Citrinowicz, the former head of the Iranian strategic desk in Israeli Defense Intelligence, a branch of the Israeli military said that any Iranian scientist who is involved in the nuclear programme, will be eliminated or threatened with elimination.

"Those who are left will be at the forefront of any Iranian attempt to reach a nuclear bomb, hence they will automatically become targets for Israel as Israel has shown in the past. I have no doubt about it. Any scientist that deals with the nuclear issue will be eliminated or will be threatened with elimination", he said.

The security has also been boosted, as an Iranian official informs. Earlier, a single Revolutionary Guard unit handled their security, but now there are multiple agencies involved in the protection because of trust concerns.

"They were all asked if they still trust their bodyguards - some said no and were provided with new ones," he said.

Over 620 people were killed in Iran, including 12 scientists and 20 senior commanders, with 4,870 injured people. Iranian retaliation killed 28 people in Israel and injured over 3,000.

