Expensive Cars, Luxury Life: Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav Raided By Probe Agency ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it raided ten locations across Delhi and Haryana's Gurugram and Rohtak in connection with a money laundering case against Rao Inderjeet Yadav, a criminal who has fled to the UAE.

Five luxury cars, bank lockers, cash amounting to Rs 17 lakhs, various incriminating documents, digital devices, and digital data related to Yadav and his associates were seized in the search operations.

The ED has initiated a money laundering probe against Yadav, who reportedly fled to the Middle East country after the murder of a businessman in Rohtak last year. He is accused of extortion, coercive loan settlement of private financiers, armed intimidation, and earning commission from such illegal activities.

The probe agency's action came on the basis of more than 15 cases and chargesheets filed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Yadav and his associates.

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav

Rao Inderjeet Yadav is the owner and key controller of a music company known as Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which is operated as 'Gems Tunes'.

Founded by Yadav in 2006, 'Gems Tunes' operates as a video-on-demand (OTT) platform that produces and distributes regional songs in Haryanvi, Punjabi, and Hindi.

He has over 12 lakh followers on Instagram. He also keeps posting pictures with Bollywood celebrities.

Yadav has been involved in criminal activities like murder, extortion, coercive settlements of loans given by private financiers, fraud, cheating, illegal land grabbing, and violent offences.

Yadav "acted as a strongman and enforcer", facilitating coercive settlement of some high-value private loan transactions and financial disputes running into hundreds of crores, the ED said.

These settlements were allegedly executed through threats, intimidation, and use of armed associates of local gangs with the involvement of organised crime syndicates operating from abroad. Through these illegal settlements, he has allegedly earned several crores as commissions from these corporates, the probe agency said.

"The income so generated by Yadav from these fraudulent ways, running into crores, was allegedly used for the acquisition of immovable properties, luxury cars, and maintaining a luxurious life while declaring minimum income tax returns," the agency said.

During the searches, it was also found that a website portal was developed and operated by Yadav for loan settlement between corporate houses and private financiers.

Rao Inderjeet Yadav's Criminal History

In December 2024, a financier, Manjeet Dighal, was murdered in Rohtak. A gang, Himanshu Bhau, claimed responsibility for the murder, and Rao Inderjeet Yadav's name also surfaced in the case.

Yadav then fled the country.

In July this year, his name had come up in the case of the firing at the home of singer Rahul Fazilpuria. A month later, Fazilpuria's aide, Rohit Shaukeen, was shot dead in Gurugram. Yadav and his associates claimed responsibility for the murder.

On August 18, some men had opened fire at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence. The Himanshu Bhau gang claimed responsibility for the shooting, and Yadav's name also appeared in social media posts.

Rao Inderjeet Yadav was also named by Haryana Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar in his suicide note in October.